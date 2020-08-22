Saturday, August 22, 2020
     
Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LIVE Updates: Actor's family organises #GayatriMantraForSSR today

The CBI has divided into teams so that they could pace up the probe. It has been two months and a week since Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide and his family is awaiting non-partial inquiry and justice. Reports also suggest that the CBI team will be recreating the crime scene at Sushant's Mumbai apartment to get a better understanding of the actor's death.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: August 22, 2020 7:13 IST
After launching the investigation in the mysterious death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput on Friday, CBI questioned a few key witnesses and also collected the case diary from the Mumbai Police to begin their examination. The collected documents included Sushant's five diaries laptop, three mobile phones, recorded statements of the people related to the actor, the clothes he was wearing that day, the cloth with which he allegedly hung himself etc. Mumbai Police during their investigation had questioned 56 people related personally and professionally to Sushant. CBI on Friday examined Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik's statements and is likely to call him for questioning today. The SIT team of CBI has also summoned the late actor's flatmate Siddharth Pithani as well as domestic staff Dipesh for questioning. They are the prime witnesses in the case. Pithani was the one who allegedly brought the actor's body down on the bed after he found him hanging.

Meanwhile, the CBI has divided into teams so that they could pace up the probe. It has been two months and a week since Sushant died by suicide and his family is awaiting non-partial inquiry and justice. Reports also suggest that the CBI team will be recreating the crime scene at Sushant's Mumbai apartment to get a better understanding of the actor's death. Two CBI officials also examined the actor's apartment on Friday.

As the CBI team continues to investigate the death case, Sushant Singh Rajput's family is organizing a prayer meet today where they have urged the fans to join and chant Gayatri Mantra for the late actor together with them. Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to Twitter to share details about the #GayatriMantraForSSR and wrote, "#GayatriMantra4SSR  Gayatri Mantra helps in purification. Let’s all pray that the negativity is destroyed and God bestows us with the courage to fight for the right! #Warriors4SSR #JusticeForSSR #FaithInCBI #GlobalPrayers4SSR"

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LATEST UPDATES

 

  • Aug 22, 2020 7:35 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti organises #GayatriMantra4SSR

    Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti invites 'Warriors For SSR' to join the Global prayer meet and recite Gayatri Month on 22nd August along with the actor's family and friends. She has also appealed to the CBI to expedite the investigation

    She tweeted, "#GayatriMantra4SSR  Gayatri Mantra helps in purification. Let’s all pray that the negativity is destroyed and God bestows us with the courage to fight for the right! #Warriors4SSR #JusticeForSSR #FaithInCBI #GlobalPrayers4SSR"

  • Aug 22, 2020 6:48 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Rhea Chakraborty said 'Sorry Babu' when she saw Sushant Singh Rajput's mortal remains

    Sushant Singh Rajput's mortal remains were taken to the Cooper Hospital for post-mortem after she was allegedly found hanging at his Bandra apartment. Pictures and videos have surfaced in which the late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty is seen visiting the hospital on that day. Now, an eye witness who showed Rhea the body of Sushant has come forward and told a channel that the actress said 'Sorry Babu' when she saw Sushant's mortal remains.

  • Aug 22, 2020 6:43 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Shatrughan Sinha praises Sushant as person and actor

    "A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step," Shatrughan Sinha said, as he hailed the Supreme Court's decision handing over the probe in the case to CBI.

    Shatrughan Sinha, who hails from Patna like Sushant Singh Rajput, said the deceased actor was "extremely talented", and lamented the "stupidity and silence" of a "large section" of Hindi film fraternity and English-speaking people who undermine actors and other achievers coming from "chhote shahar" (small towns). 

    (PTI)

