Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LIVE Updates: Actor's family organises #GayatriMantraForSSR today

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUSHANTSINGHRAJPUT4747 Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LIVE Updates

After launching the investigation in the mysterious death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput on Friday, CBI questioned a few key witnesses and also collected the case diary from the Mumbai Police to begin their examination. The collected documents included Sushant's five diaries laptop, three mobile phones, recorded statements of the people related to the actor, the clothes he was wearing that day, the cloth with which he allegedly hung himself etc. Mumbai Police during their investigation had questioned 56 people related personally and professionally to Sushant. CBI on Friday examined Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik's statements and is likely to call him for questioning today. The SIT team of CBI has also summoned the late actor's flatmate Siddharth Pithani as well as domestic staff Dipesh for questioning. They are the prime witnesses in the case. Pithani was the one who allegedly brought the actor's body down on the bed after he found him hanging.

Meanwhile, the CBI has divided into teams so that they could pace up the probe. It has been two months and a week since Sushant died by suicide and his family is awaiting non-partial inquiry and justice. Reports also suggest that the CBI team will be recreating the crime scene at Sushant's Mumbai apartment to get a better understanding of the actor's death. Two CBI officials also examined the actor's apartment on Friday.

As the CBI team continues to investigate the death case, Sushant Singh Rajput's family is organizing a prayer meet today where they have urged the fans to join and chant Gayatri Mantra for the late actor together with them. Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to Twitter to share details about the #GayatriMantraForSSR and wrote, "#GayatriMantra4SSR Gayatri Mantra helps in purification. Let’s all pray that the negativity is destroyed and God bestows us with the courage to fight for the right! #Warriors4SSR #JusticeForSSR #FaithInCBI #GlobalPrayers4SSR"

Feel free to register: https://t.co/oyidsd0Fwt#GayatriMantra4SSR Gayatri Mantra helps in purification. Let’s all pray that the negativity is destroyed and God bestows us with the courage to fight for the right! #Warriors4SSR #JusticeForSSR #FaithInCBI #GlobalPrayers4SSR pic.twitter.com/Imq9NDq29N — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 21, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LATEST UPDATES

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage