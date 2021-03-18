There was no question of not having Rhea Chakraborty in Chehre, says Anand Pandit

Image Source : YOUTUBE Still of Rhea Chakraborty from Chehre trailer

Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi starrer Chehre lately made headlines for Rhea Chakraborty's disappearance from the posters of the film and promotions, leading to speculations of her being ousted from the project. Rumours over whether Rhea will be a part of the film or not were put to rest after the trailer release. The trailer of Chehre was revealed on Thursday, and the actress also makes an appearance in it.

Producer Anand Pandit who had kept silent all this while, in a statement said Rhea was always part of the film. "There was never any question of not having Rhea in the film. She was, is and will always be an integral part of Chehre. I don't believe in getting swayed so easily," Pandit says.

Talking about Chehre, the gripping trailer has Emraan and Amitabh Bachchan play a suspenseful game of court case. With Big B's sharp remarks about the country's judicial system, Emraan's character seems to be entangled in a suspicious web he doesn't fully understand. We also see Krystal D'Souza in a glammed role, while Rhea appears in the trailer only for a brief time.

This will be Rhea's first release after her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Rhea was accused by the family for abetting his suicide and she even spent a few weeks in custody after being charged with possession and supplying of drugs.

"Chehre" has been directed by Rumy Jafry and also features Annu Kapoor, Raghubir Yadav, Krystle D'Souza and Raghubir Yadav. The film was earlier supposed to release on April 30 but has been rescheduled for April 9.