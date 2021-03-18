Thursday, March 18, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Bollywood
  5. Chehre trailer out: Rhea Chakraborty makes an appearance in Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi starrer

Chehre trailer out: Rhea Chakraborty makes an appearance in Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi starrer

The trailer of #Chehre starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi is out. Actress Rhea Chakraborty makes an appearance too. Watch here!

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: March 18, 2021 12:57 IST
Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, Rhea Chakraborty in Chehre trailer
Image Source : YOUTUBE

Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, Rhea Chakraborty in Chehre trailer

The trailer of Chehre, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi is out. The mystery thriller drama has been directed by Rumy Jafry. Besides Amitabh and Emraan, the film also features Krystle D'Souza, Annu Kapoor, Dhritiman Chatterjee, Raghubir Yadav, and Siddhanth Kapoor. Several media reports suggested that Rhea Chakraborty has been removed from the film, however, putting all rumours to rest, the trailer video saw a brief appearance of the actress. 

The trailer is gripping as Emraan and Amitabh Bachchan play a suspenseful game of court case. With sharp remarks about the country's judicial system, Emraan's character seems to be entangled in a suspicious web he doesn't fully understand. We also see Krystal D'Souza in a glammed role, while Rhea appears in the trailer only for a brief time. Take a look:

Sharing the trailer on Twitter, Bachchan wrote, "Everybody is a suspect until proven guilty .. Are you ready to #FaceTheGame ?" Hashmi also shared the same tweet.

Chehre has lately made headlines for Rhea's disappearance from the posters of the film, leading to speculations of her being ousted from the project. The film was earlier supposed to release on April 30 but has been rescheduled for April 9.

 

 

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News