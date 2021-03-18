Chehre trailer out: Rhea Chakraborty makes an appearance in Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi starrer

Image Source : YOUTUBE Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, Rhea Chakraborty in Chehre trailer

The trailer of Chehre, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi is out. The mystery thriller drama has been directed by Rumy Jafry. Besides Amitabh and Emraan, the film also features Krystle D'Souza, Annu Kapoor, Dhritiman Chatterjee, Raghubir Yadav, and Siddhanth Kapoor. Several media reports suggested that Rhea Chakraborty has been removed from the film, however, putting all rumours to rest, the trailer video saw a brief appearance of the actress.

The trailer is gripping as Emraan and Amitabh Bachchan play a suspenseful game of court case. With sharp remarks about the country's judicial system, Emraan's character seems to be entangled in a suspicious web he doesn't fully understand. We also see Krystal D'Souza in a glammed role, while Rhea appears in the trailer only for a brief time. Take a look:

Sharing the trailer on Twitter, Bachchan wrote, "Everybody is a suspect until proven guilty .. Are you ready to #FaceTheGame ?" Hashmi also shared the same tweet.

Chehre has lately made headlines for Rhea's disappearance from the posters of the film, leading to speculations of her being ousted from the project. The film was earlier supposed to release on April 30 but has been rescheduled for April 9.