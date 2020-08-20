Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RHEA CHAKRABORTY Rhea Chakraborty and Mahesh Bhatt's WhatsApp chats from June 8 accessed, see full details (Video)

Actress Rhea Chakraborty has been in news since her boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput, passed away in June. Now, WhatsApp chats between the actress and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt from June 8, the day she left Sushant Singh Rajput's place, have been accessed. Rhea Chakraborty worked in Mahesh Bhatt's film Jalebi. Her character's name in this film was Ayesha. Rhea's messaged to Mahesh Bhatt said, "Aisha moves on..sir..with a heavy heart and sense of relief . Our last call was a wake up call. You are my angel You were then And you are now".

To which Mahesh Bhatt replied, "Don't look back. Make it possible what is inevitable. My love to your father . He will be a happy man".

Rhea then responded by saying "Have found some courage,and what you said about my dad tht day on the phone pushed me to be strong for him. He sends you love and thanks you for always being so special".

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Supreme Court ordered a CBI probe into Sushant's death. The actor was found dead at his flat in Mumbai's Bandra locality. Shortly after the actor's demise, Sushant's family filed an FIR charging Rhea and her family members with abetment to suicide among other charges.

Rhea has said she is ready to face CBI investigation and she maintains that the truth will remain the same no matter which agency investigates.

