Raveena Tandon, Govinda to share screen space again; actress shares glimpse of their 'grand reunion'

Actors Raveena Tandon and Govinda, who have together given multiple hit films, will soon be seen in a project together. In the past, Raveena and Govinda have worked together in films such as "Dulhe Raja", "Rajaji" and "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan" amongst others. Sharing a few selfies together, Raveena captioned the Instagram post: "The Grand reunion !#backtogether to hit the screen again!!!! What ? Where ? When ? Coming Soon... #kisidiscomienjaayein." This will mark their first on-screen collaboration in several years.

Soon after she posted the pictures, many of Raveena and Govinda’s fans and friends dropped comments expressing their excitement for the project. Amy Billimoria wrote, “Ooo can’t wait to see it” and Shaira Ahmed Khan commented, “Yeah how cool is that… waiting.” Fans expressed how they cannot wait to see Govinda and Raveena sharing the screen space again. One of their admirers tagged the duo as the “best jodi of 90s”. Another said, “For sure one of the most successful on-screen pairing of Bollywood."

Raveena will also be seen making her digital debut with "Aranyan". Besides this, she also has multi-lingual "KGF: Chapter 2" with Kannada star Yash and actor Sanjay Dutt.

Raveena is also set to share screen space with Akshaye Khanna in "The Accidental Prime Minister" director Vijay Gutte's upcoming drama series "Legacy". According to the makers, the show will be mounted on a big scale with the team intending to shoot it across multiple foreign locations. Tandon said the series presents an "interesting tale of power struggle" with an engaging drama at the backdrop.

"It is a fine work of content articulated interestingly to resonate with a global audience. I am excited to be associated with the show and looking forward to begin this journey," she said.

On the other hand, Govinda was seen on several reality shows as a special guest. Recently, the actor graced a music reality show in which Govinda spoke about how his success is a result of his mother’s blessings and prayers.