Image Source : TWITTER/RAVEENA TANDON Raveena Tandon celebrates 27 years of Aatish, shares throwback picture with Sanjay Dutt

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon on Thursday treated her fans with a throwback picture from her 1994 action crime film Aatish directed by Sanjay Gupta to celebrate twenty-seven years of the film's release date. Sharing the poster on her Twitter Raveena wrote, "27 years to #aatish @duttsanjay @_SanjayGupta."

In the picture, Raveena and Sanjay Dutt can be seen dancing to the tunes of the popular track 'Ya Dilruba Ya Dilruba' from the film. The song was crooned by Alka Yagnik, Jolly Mukherjee, and Mukul Aggarwal.

The film marked Sanjay Gupta's directorial debut in Bollywood. The film combined the elements from two earlier crime films, the Indian film Deewaar (1975)[3] and the Hong Kong action film A Better Tomorrow (1986). This film starred Raveena Tandon, Karishma Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Pancholi and Atul Agnihotri in the lead roles. Aatish used the theme music of the 1985 science action film, The Judgement Day (Terminator).

Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon made her acting debut with the 1991 Bollywood action film, Patthar Ke Phool. This film did extremely well at the box office. Since then Tandon has starred in several films, some of which include Akhiyon Se Goli Maare, Andaz Apna Apna, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Aunty No.1, Qayamat: City Under Threat among several others.