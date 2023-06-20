Rashmika Mandanna's manager did NOT cheat her of Rs 80 lakh; Here's what we know!

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RASHMIKAMANDANNA Rashmika Mandanna's manager did NOT cheat her

Rashmika Mandanna recently made headlines after allegations surfaced that her trusted manager, who had been by her side since the start of her career, cheated her of Rs 80 lakh. The reports indicated that, upon discovering the incident, the manager was promptly dismissed. Despite the attention surrounding the situation, the actress opted to remain tight-lipped. Nevertheless, there has been a recent update regarding this incident.

The reports concerning the scam read, "There is some chatter about Rashmika being duped of Rs 80 lakh by her manager. Apparently, she didn’t want to create a scene about it. Therefore, she dealt with it on her own by firing her manager."

However, now it is reported that there was no such thing. A source close to the actress has stated that the news is completely false and that the actress and her manager decided to part ways amicably for their own reasons. "The news of Rashmika Mandanna‘s manager duping her for money and being fired is false and completely untrue. The actress was managed by her south manager for a long time. However, now they have decided to amicably part ways for their own personal reasons."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in Mission Majnu alongside Siddharth Malhotra. Helmed by Shantanu Bagchi, the film premiered on Netflix on January 20. It marked her first film with Sidharth Malhotra. Now, the actress is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, which stars Ranbir Kapoor. It is helmed by Sandeep Vanga.

Besides this, she also has Pushpa 2 alongside Allu Arjun. The mass entertainer is in the production stage. Reportedly, Sai Pallavi will also join the action-drama film.

