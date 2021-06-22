Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANVEER SINGH Ranveer Singh shares pics from his work diaries, leaves fans intrigued about upcoming project

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is back in action as he resumed shooting for his upcoming film after the decision to unlock the city following the second wave of Covid-19. The actor on Tuesday treated his fans with a new set of pictures. Ranveer shared candid behind-the-scenes photos while shooting what appeared to be the set of a theatre. Details about what Ranveer is shooting for are under wraps.

Ranveer chose to wear a blue suit. In one of the pictures, he can be seen sitting and reading the script. In another one, he can be seen posing in front of the lights. Ranveer looked dapper and fans could not stop gushing over his look.

Earlier on Monday Ranveer was spotted getting back to work, entering a film set. A set of pictures shows Ranveer dressed in a bright yellow jacket paired with a white T-shirt and red sweatpants. He completed his look with signature quirky glasses, a hat and a mask.

Ranveer has a string of films lined up for release. The actor is gearing up for the release of "83", which was pushed back due to the global outbreak of Covid last year. The film narrates the story of India's first-ever cricket World Cup victory in 1983. In the film, Ranveer essays the role of Kapil Dev, who captained an underdog team to World Cup glory.

His other upcoming film is "Jayeshbhai Jordaar". Directed by debutant writer-director Divyang Thakkar, the film is a humorous entertainer that has Ranveer playing a Gujarati. Telugu and Tamil actress Shalini Pandey starring as the female lead opposite him will make her Bollywood debut with it. Besides, Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah will be seen as supporting cast.

Apart from these, Ranveer collaborates with Rohit Shetty once again after Simmba in the upcoming comedy, Cirkus. The film features the actor in a double role for the first time in his career and also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde. Cirkus is an official adaptation of William Shakespeare's play, The Comedy Of Errors, a classic literary composition that has already been adapted in Bollywood as Angoor (1982) and Do Dooni Chaar (1968).