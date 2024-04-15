Ranveer Singh owns Varanasi stage walk, says he wants every youth to take pride in rich Indian culture

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ranveer Singh wants every youth to take pride in rich Indian culture

Power house star Ranveer Singh reached Kashi which sparked a fan hysteria and the visuals only prove how widely loved he is. The star reached the city and seeked holy blessings at the Kashi Vishwanath temple. In the evening, the star took over the ramp as well for leading designer Manish Malhotra that showcased the rich Indian culture, heritage, spirituality & crafts of Kashi against the backdrop of Namo Ghat. The whole environment was electrified with Ranveer’s presence as he owned the stage, once again.

Sharing his thoughts as he immersed himself in the spiritual spirit of Varanasi, Ranveer's shares, “I want to address every youth of India to take pride in the rich cultural heritage of our great nation. As I said, we celebrate our past and our roots, we thrive into the present and March on towards the future with purpose and intent. This is a very significant month and I want to appeal to all the youth of this generation, not to lose sight of your responsibility. You are the present and the future of our country, so take these responsibilities that lie with you and certainly go out and about."

This message coming from a power packed actor surely will massively impact the youth and drive them to fulfill their social responsibilities. The star was awe-struck with the aura that Varanasi has and he definitely brought his energy to the fans that thronged every street to get a glimpse of their superstar. Upon witnessing the aura of Varanasi, Ranveer was deeply moved, acknowledging the city's profound spiritual energy. This experience left an indelible impression on him, further fueling his passion for cultural heritage and societal responsibility. His genuine appreciation for Varanasi's rich traditions and vibrant atmosphere resonated with fans, fostering a sense of connection and camaraderie.

As Ranveer traversed the streets of Varanasi, his infectious energy and enthusiasm drew throngs of admirers eager to catch a glimpse of their beloved superstar. His magnetic presence transcended the boundaries of entertainment, uniting people from all walks of life in a shared celebration of India's cultural diversity and heritage. Ranveer's visit served as a powerful reminder of the profound impact that individuals can have when they use their platform to inspire positive change and promote social cohesion.

