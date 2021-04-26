Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ RANNVIJAY SINGHA Rannvijay Singha reunites with wife Priyanka, daughter after 4 months amid COVID-19. See Photo

MTV Roadies and Splitsvilla fame host and actor Rannvijay Singha has finally reunited with his family. The actor took to social media to post a picture on Monday, with wife Priyanka and daughter Kainaat. The three of them can be spotted spending time outdoors. The actor wrote about how he was not able to be with his family over the last four months owing to Covid-19 restrictions, and is happy to finally be back. Rannvijay expressed, now that 'we are together' every moment is 'precious.'

"To be reunited with the pieces of your own heart can't be expressed. @priankasingha @singhakainaat," he wrote

Expressing his happiness, Rannvijay added "Due to covid restrictions on travel and our lives I was away from them for 4 months. Now that we are together every moment is precious and it reminds me that when we were in the first Lockdown in Mumbai we spent a lot of time as a family and our bond grew stronger. If u are with ur families, cherish it, be grateful and stay at home, spend quality time with each other. Use the time at home on constructive things. Stay home."

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Rannvijay Singha and his wife Prianka are expecting their second child. Sharing a beautiful picture, the actor earlier announced the news while stating that he is missing the 'three of them' at home. Splitsvilla's host took to Instagram and wrote, "Missing the three of you so much… #satnamwaheguru. @priankasingha @singhakainaat." The picture showed Rann and his daughter Kainaat having their hands resting on Prianka's baby bump as they all pose for a picture.

For those unversed, Rann and Prianka met through common friends and fell in love. They got married in Kenya in 2014 in a small wedding ceremony. The actor had his wedding filmed and shared on YouTube.

The duo welcomed their first child-- their daughter Kainaat in January 2017.

On the professional front, Rannvijay Singh was recently seen in the Netflix series Mismatched alongside Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Koli. He played a 'cool and snarky' professor. The actor is currently a part of the OTT series "Sumer Singh Case Files: Girlfriends."