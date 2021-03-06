Roadies fame Rannvijay Singha and wife Prianka Singha expecting their second child

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANNVIJAYSINGHA Rannvijay Singha and wife Prianka Singha expecting their second child

MTV Roadies and Splitsvilla fame host and actor Rannvijay Singha and his wife Prianka are expecting their second child. Sharing a beautiful picture, the actor announced the news while stating that he is missing the 'three of them' at home. On Thursday night, Rannvijay took to Instagram and wrote, "Missing the three of you so much… #satnamwaheguru. @priankasingha @singhakainaat." The picture showed Rann and his daughter Kainaat having their hands resting on Prianka's baby bump as they all pose for a picture.

On the other hand, Prianka also shared a video on Instagram and wrote, "Daddy.. the 3 of us are missing you. @rannvijaysingha .. Can’t wait to see you soon! Satnam Waheguru." The video shows glimpses from the trio's vacations.

Rannvijay and Prianka met through common friends and fell in love. They got married in Kenya in 2014 in a small wedding ceremony. The actor had his wedding filmed and shared on YouTube. The duo welcomed their first child-- their daughter Kainaat in January 2017. Commenting on Rannvijay's post, Roadies fame Raghu wrote, "So much love for all 4 of you!"

Talking about fatherhood, Rannvijay had earlier said, "My daughter brings out the best in me, and sometimes it actually surprises me to see this new version of myself. Kainaat has made me more responsible in a way. Every day, after finishing my work, I actually look forward to going home and spending time with her. I try taking up projects that will make her proud of me and also give me more time with her."

On the work front, Rannvijay Singh was recently seen in the Netflix series Mismatched alongside Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Koli. He played a 'cool and snarky' professor. "(My character is) Cool and snarky on the outside but a softie inside. Professor Sid (his character's name) believes in tough love when it comes to his students. He wants to push them out of their comfort zones so that they can each reach their highest potential. To be honest, we've all had at least one teacher like that in our lives, so Sid has been inspired by many of mine. He may come across as uncaring, brash and sarcastic, but his intentions are noble. I'm excited for audiences to watch this series on Netflix and, who knows, maybe it will inspire some people to create a brand new app or some others to fall in love!" said Rannvijay.

He is currently seen in the dating reality show Splitsvilla X3 on MTV.