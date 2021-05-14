Randhir Kapoor discharged from hospital after testing COVID negative

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANDHIR KAPOOR Randhir Kapoor

Veteran actor and father to superstar daughters Karisma and Kareena Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor was discharged from hospital after testing COVID negative. As per a report in E Times, Kapoor is back home and is feeling absolutely fine. He was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital after he was diagnosed with COVID late last month on April 29.

while the actor has returned to his home, he is still not allowed to meet anyone for a few days. "I have been advised to keep away. It's just a matter of some more time before I will meet people," he told the publication, adding, "I thank the hospital's staff. They were simply fantastic. They looked after me very well".

Meanwhile, he 74-year-old, who is the father of actresses Karisma and Kareena Kapoor, and is married to actress Babita, has lately been in the news after Bombay High Court asked him and his sister Rima Jain to submit the divorce decree of their brother, late Rajiv Kapoor, in a property-related case.

On Wednesday, Randhir informed that he was trying to trace the divorce papers to produce in court, and has deputed a tracer for the job.