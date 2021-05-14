Image Source : TWITTER/@WHITEDEVIL18_ Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli express gratitude as COVID 19 fundraiser surpasses Rs 11 Cr

Anushka Sharma and husband Virat Kohli had announced a fundraiser called #InThisTogether a few days ago. It is aimed to help people cope with the Covid crises in the country. They donated Rs 2 crore for this initiative and asked their fans and followers to help reach a target of Rs 7 crore. While the target was reached within a couple of days, the couple raised it to Rs 11 cr. Now, the fundraiser has surpassed Rs 11 crore as well.

Taking to social media, Anushka and Virat expressed their gratitude for the help. The actress wrote, "Truly amazed and humbled by the spirit of solidarity that you all have shown. We are proud to announce that we have raised more than our initial target and it will go a long way to save lives. Thank you for your overwhelming support in helping the people of India. This wouldn’t be possible without you. Jai Hind."

On the other hand, Virat Kohli tweeted, "Words fall short to express how overwhelmed we feel to have exceeded our target not once, but twice, thanks to each one of you. To everyone who has donated, shared, & helped in any way, I want to say a big thank you. We are #InThisTogether & we will overcome this together."

On May 7, the couple announced the fundraiser. Talking about the same, Anushka said: "India is going through an extremely difficult time and the second wave of the deadly Covid-19 pandemic has pushed our country to a state of crisis. It is time for all of us to come together and do our bit for our fellow countrymen who are in serious need of support.

"Virat and I have been hugely pained looking at the inexplicable suffering that people are going through and we hope that this fund will aid in our fight against the virus that we are all helplessly witnessing. We are praying for everyone's safety. We hope that you join us in our prayers to save as many lives as possible because we are all in this together."

Virat said: "We are going through an unprecedented time in the history of our country and our nation needs all of us to unite and save as many people as possible. Anushka and I have been shocked to see humans suffering since last year. We have been working towards helping as many people as possible all through the pandemic and now, India wants our support more than ever.

"We are starting this fundraiser with the confidence that we will be able to raise substantial funds to aid those in dire need. We are confident that people will come forward to support fellow countrymen in crisis. We are in this together and we shall overcome this."

#InThisTogether will run for seven days and the proceeds raised will be directed to ACT Grants, the implementation partner for this campaign.