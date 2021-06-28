Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANDEEP HOODA Randeep Hooda's pet dog striking a 'sanskari' pose is the cutest thing you'll see on Internet today

Actor Randeep Hooda on Monday shared a picture on Instagram with his pet dog. In the picture the dog can be seen giving him company while he prays in front of his temple at home. One can't take their eyes off Randeep's dog Bambi for sure.

Sharing the picture, Randeep Hooda wrote: "Sanskari dog alert! #Bambi #MondayMotivation #DogsOfInstragam #adoptdontshop." The picture showed Randeep standing in front of a table on which statues of deities are kept with folded hands. Randeep has his eyes shut while Bambi stands next to him with two front legs resting on the table, as if it too was praying.

Randeep often urges people to adopt dogs rather than buy them.

In a recent post, he also highlighted the topic of dogs' adoption. "Monday Motivation ...Dogs of Instagram...Adopt not shop," he added. It seems Bambi has a huge fan following too. "You have trained him well sir," a user commented. "Hahahah....so cute. I also need a dog like Bambi," another one wrote.

Take a look:

Recently Randeep Hooda was removed as the ambassador of Convention for the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals (CMS), United Nation''s environmental treaty, following the controversy over his derogatory comments against Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati. Hooda has been under fire after a nine-year-old video of him making a "joke", which social media users termed casteist and sexist, went viral online. #ArrestRandeepHooda was also trending as Twitter users demanded for legal action against the "Radhe" actor.

The 43-second-clip from an event organised by a media house in 2012 resurfaced when a Twitter user shared it. The video has Hooda cracking a joke and then laughing along with the audience.

Speaking of Randeep's work projects, he was recently seen playing the antagonist in 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai', which stars Salman Khan in the lead role. He will be soon seen sharing screen space with Ileana D'Cruz in 'UnfairNLovely'.