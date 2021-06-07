Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANDEEP HOODA Randeep Hooda names newborn foal Hope after his mother Asha; see pics

Actor Randeep Hooda's mare Dream Girl has given birth to a foal, whom the actor has christened Hope. The actor says his mother's name is Asha and it means Hope in English, explaining his choice of the name. "I'm extremely thrilled with the arrival of the little one. As Dream Girl is in Bangalore for delivery and I couldn't be there, I can't wait to see her, hug her bring her and baby Hope back home when she can travel. My mother's name is Asha, and it means Hope in English and hence the name," Randeep said.

Randeep keeps sharing pictures and videos of his horses on his social media with his fans. A few months back, the actor shared a post on social media announcing that his horse Dream Girl, who won him the silver medal at 2019's National Equestrian Championship was expecting a baby in May 2021.

Recently Randeep Hooda was removed as the ambassador of Convention for the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals (CMS), United Nation''s environmental treaty, following the controversy over his derogatory comments against Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati. Hooda has been under fire after a nine-year-old video of him making a "joke", which social media users termed casteist and sexist, went viral online. #ArrestRandeepHooda was also trending as Twitter users demanded for legal action against the "Radhe" actor.

The 43-second-clip from an event organised by a media house in 2012 resurfaced when a Twitter user shared it. The video has Hooda cracking a joke and then laughing along with the audience.

On the work front, Randeep was recently seen in the Salman Khan-starrer "Radhe". He will next be seen in "Unfair N Lovely", a comic take on India's obsession with fair skin. The film is set against the backdrop of Haryana and casts him opposite Ileana D'Cruz for the first time.

-with IANS inputs