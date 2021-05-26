Old video of Randeep Hooda making 'sexist and casteist' joke on Mayawati goes viral

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANDEEP HOODA Randeep Hooda

An old video of actor Randeep Hooda has surfaced on the Internet which shows his craking a joke on politician and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Mayawati. While it is unclear when the video was shot, netizens seem quite furious at Hooda's problematic joke. Many also suggested that the actor should apologise for it. The video has gone viral on social media and many are sharing it across pages.

Sharing a video, a user wrote, "if this does not explain how casteist and sexist this society is, especially towards dalit women, i don’t know what will. the “joke”, the audacity, the crowd. randeep hooda, top bollywood actor talking about a dalit woman, who has been the voice of the oppressed."

Another wrote, "The depravity of the 'joke' is unbelievable! And the smugness on his face while narrating this joke seems like the guy has 'achieved' something great by telling this joke."

A third user tweeted, "This is so sick. Not a fan of any kind of standup comedy. But people should just stand and walk out of the place. Would serve him right! But then all are complicit."

"It took me while to understand this, & I realised that We are still living in such a feeble society. How casteist, misogynistic & sexist slur was that. @RandeepHooda . Praising her strength in politics against all of her odds wouldn’t have caused you any harm," quipped a user on Twitter while reacting to the video.

On the work front, Randeep Hooda was last seen in the recently released film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, starring Salman Khan. He plays the antagonist in the Eig biggie.