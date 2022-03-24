Ranbir Kapoor's role in Animal similar to Shahid Kapoor in Kabir Singh? Sandeep Reddy Vanga answers

Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/KABIR_SINGH_LOVE_,RANBIRKAPOORUNIV Shahid Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor

Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga made headlines with Vijay Devarakonda's Arjun Reddy and its Hindi remake Kabir Singh. He will next be working with Ranbir Kapoor for his upcoming movie Animal. As the buzz around the film gets stronger, everyone has been wondering what is the film about and there have been many speculations around Ranbir's character in the film.

During a promotional interview with SS Rajamouli, Vanga was asked if Ranbir's character in the film will share similarities with Shahid Kapoor's role in Kabir Singh. Without giving away many details, the filmmaker assured that the two characters are very different, however, they have one similarity.

“I don’t think Ranbir’s character is close to Kabir Singh. You won’t find any similarity in the characters but there’s definitely violence. What will be common between both the movies is that they’re character-driven stories,” Vanga told Rajamouli.

Further, when the RRR helmer said that like many fans, he assumed that given the title of the film, the two characters may have some similarities, Vanga asserted, “I even discussed with my ADs if Ranbir’s character has any shades of Kabir or Arjun (from Arjun Reddy). Even they didn’t find any similarity between the characters.”

'Animal' starring Ranbir Kapoor is slated to have a worldwide release on August 11, 2023. The film was earlier slated to release on Dussehra 2022.

The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Parineeti Chopra. 'Animal' marks Vanga's first association with Ranbir.

The crime drama film, 'Animal' is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures and Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios.

The film marks Vanga's return as director after the 2017 Telugu blockbuster 'Arjun Reddy' and its equally popular Bollywood remake 'Kabir Singh'.

'Animal' is a gangster drama that revolves around the ever-changing nature of the relationship shared by the characters where the protagonist becomes like an animal in nature.