Parineeti Chopra leaves Ranbir Kapoor's Animal for Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila?

Parineeti Chopra, who was cast in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming directorial Animal co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor, has reportedly dropped out of the project. When the cast of Animal was announced last year, it had stoked major fan frenzy as it was the coming together of a talented bunch of actors for the first time. However, seems like Parineeti is no longer a part of the film going forward.

A report states that Parineeti is left Animal because of another project, which happens to be from director Imtiaz Ali and is titled Chamkila. It is reportedly a biopic on the Punjabi singer and songwriter Amar Singh Chamkila. A source in the know said that the Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actress eagerly wanted to collaborate with Imtiaz and hence backed out of Animal. Parineeti had to choose one film over the other and she opted for Imtiaz's film over Animal. It is further revealed that the actress has begun prep for her role as well.

Apart from the upcoming Chamkila, Parineeti has teamed up with Sooraj Barjatya for Uunchai. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, Danny Denzongpa and Sarika.

Reportedly billed as a dark thriller, Animal film marks Sandeep Vanga's second Hindi directorial after the massive success of 2019's Kabir Singh, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani. At the time of the film announcement, Parineeti had opened up on collaborating with Anil and Ranbir for the very first time.

"I don't sit and desperately plan that I want to work with this director or that actor. I have never done that in my career. So for me, the opportunity to be a part of Animal means a lot. It is a huge honour to be a part of a film with Anil Kapoor sir and Ranbir. These are actors I've enjoyed watching and respect immensely in a personal capacity. For me, working in Animal will be months of learning school," Parineeti had told PTI. Seems like fans will have to wait a bit longer to see Parineeti and Ranbir share the screen space.