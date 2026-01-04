'Happy New Year, good night': Handcuffed Maduro brought to US drug agency office in New York | VIDEO Earlier, US President Donald Trump had also shared a photo of Maduro on Truth Social showing him wearing a sweatsuit and a blindfold on board the USS Iwo Jima. Trump has said Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores will face trial on charges of "drug trafficking and narco-terrorism conspiracies".

New York:

Day after his capture by the US forces, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was brought to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) cell in New York, where he will face charges. A video has also emerged in which Maduro could be seen handcuffed and surrounded by US officials, as he was brought to the DEA cell.

"Good night, happy New Year," Maduro could be heard saying in the video.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump had also shared a photo of Maduro on Truth Social showing him wearing a sweatsuit and a blindfold on board the USS Iwo Jima.

Maduro, wife to face charges in New York

Trump has said the Venezuelan president and his wife Cilia Flores will face trial on charges of "drug trafficking and narco-terrorism conspiracies". The Republican president also said that the US will run Venezuela for now unless a new government takes charge. However, Associated Press (AP) reported that the state media is still running Maduro's propaganda.

"The illegitimate dictator Maduro was the kingpin of a vast criminal network responsible for trafficking colossal amounts of deadly and illicit drugs into the United States," Trump said, adding that the US will make Venezuelan people 'rich' and 'independent'.

"Maduro and his wife will soon face the full might of American justice and stand trial on American soil. Right now, they're on a ship that will be heading to, ultimately, New York. And then a decision will be made, I assume, between New York and Miami or Florida," he added.

The early morning strikes in Venezuela

The US forces had conducted the strikes in wee hours of Saturday in Venezuela, mainly targeting the country's military infrastructure in the capital city of Caracas. The strikes, in which around 40 people were reportedly killed, were conducted following months of planning and reece operations by US forces.

It must be noted that the US forces had increased its presence in the region and were also targeting vessels that were allegedly carrying drugs and narcotics from Venezuela. Last week, the US also launched a drone strike at a docking area believed to have been used by Venezuelan drug cartels.