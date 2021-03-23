Ranbir Kapoor's niece Samara thanks everyone for birthday wishes, mom Riddhima shares video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RIDDHIMAKAPOORSAHNIOFFICIAL Ranbir Kapoor's niece Samara thanks everyone for birthday wishes

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor's niece Samara has turned 10 today. From Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor to Kareena Kapoor Khan took to social media to share warm birthday blessings for the little angel. Her mother Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also shared a mother of pictures with her along with a heartfelt note. Overwhelmed by the wishes, Samara thanked everyone in a video message.

Riddhima Kapoor took to Instagram to share Samara's thank you message and wrote, "Overwhelmed with all the love, affection & good wishes ! Thank you Instafam! Love Samara." In the video, Samara can be seen saying, "Thank you Insta fam for your good wishes. Love you."

Earlier in the day, penning down a heartfelt post for Samara, mother Riddhima wrote, "To my most precious! To the most beautiful girl - You have grown up so fine & you make me proud everyday! I love you my Sam ♥️ May your birthday sparkle just as much as you do! Happiest birthday my princess."

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt also poured in their cute wishes for the birthday girl. Alia wrote, "Happy birthday my cutie patootie." She added a couple of heart and kiss emojis and she wrote: "Sam's a big girl now." On the other hand, Bebo captioned the image as, "Happy Birthday Samara."

Neetu Kapoor also wished her granddaughter as she penned an emotional note for her. Neetu wrote, "Happy birthday my precious doll. Love you too much. Wish I could be there with you today."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICLAL ACCOUNTS Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan's cute birthday wishes for Samara

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor tested positive for Covid-19 on March 9. He is on medication and living in quarantine at home. Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram to share her son's health update. Sharing a photo of Ranbir, Neetu wrote: "Thank you for your concern and your good wishes. Ranbir has tested positive for Covid-19. He is on medication and recovering well. He is in self quarantine at home and following all precautions."

Also, Neetu Kapoor had contracted the coronavirus in December last year while shooting for the upcoming film "Jug Jugg Jeeyo" in Chandigarh.