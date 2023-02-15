Ranbir Kapoor's lovable video for Alia Bhatt-Raha while promoting Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar wins heart

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/INSTAGRAM/ALIA BHATT Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor is set to release his highly anticipated project Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar with Shraddha Kapoor, in March this year. As the film heads towards its release, Ranbir has kickstarted the promotions. During one of his recent promotional event, on the special occasion of Valentine's Day, Ranbir wished his 'loves', wifey Alia Bhatt and daughter Raha, and stated that he is missing them.

Ranbir and music composer Pritam held a concert at Galgotias University ahead of upcoming rom-com 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' release. From grooving to his song 'Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai' to singing 'Kesariya', Ranbir entertained the audience to the fullest. The best part of the event was Ranbir giving a Valentine Day shoutout to Alia and Raha.

He said, "Happy Valentine's Day to all of you guys. Sabse pehle, I would like to wish my two loves a Happy Valentine's Day - my wife Alia and my beautiful daughter Raha. I love you girls and I miss you."

Ranbir and Alia's whirlwind romance is no less than a Bollywood love story. The couple who has been ruling the hearts of fans, have been married since April 2022 and have a daughter named Raha, who was born in November of the same year. Their love story began on the sets of the film "Brahmastra," which was released in 2022. The two actors were paired opposite each other for the first time, and it was during the filming of this movie that they fell in love.

The trailer of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's film has been the talk of the town ever since its release, with the audience lapping up the content and its fresh take on love. The first-time pairing of the two Kapoors and their chemistry is adding dollops of excitement for the audience. The film is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. It is all set to have a festive release worldwide in cinemas on Holi, March 8, 2023.

Apart from this, Ranbir will be seen in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's gangster drama film 'Animal' alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. Talking about Alia, she will be seen in director Karan Johar's 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' alongside Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, and Jaya Bachchan.

