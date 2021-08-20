Ranbir Kapoor drops a kiss on Alia Bhatt's head in this unseen photo from Ranthambore vacation

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANLIA_SHIPPER Ranbir Kapoor drops a kiss on Alia Bhatt's head

Bollywood love birds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt may not have proclaimed their love for each other in public, but the duo is very much together. From spending holidays with each other's families to putting their pictures on phone wallpaper, the actors appear to be madly in love. On New Year, Ranbir and Alia had travelled to Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan along with their families. Fans went crazy after their pictures from the vacay surfaced on the internet. Now, another lovey-dovey picture has gone viral in which Ranbir is seen dropping a kiss on Alia's head.

Alia Bhatt's stylist Lakshmi Lehr on Wednesday shared a gorgeous picture of the actress. While the picture was shared to focus on Alia's look, fans couldn't help but zoom into the picture frame hanging on the wall beside the actress. One of the frames showed Ranbir and Alia together. Going by Alia's clothes in the unseen photo, it is safe to say that the picture was taken during their Ranthambore vacation.

The photo shows Ranbir and Alia sitting on the stairs. While Alia looks into the camera, Ranbir can be seen showering love on his lady love. Check out-

The 'RanLia' fans went crazy as soon as the picture popped on the internet. One fan commented, "The way Ranbir is holding Alia's small face kissing her head..they're so damn cute n I hate it how we don't get clear pics." Another wrote, "Omg I'm crying... and jumping... how cute."

Interesting, not just Ranbir-Alia, lovebirds Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were also in Ranthambore during New Year. The photos of the two couples together had gone viral on the internet. Alia, Ranbir, Ranveer and Deepika were seen posing together in the viral photo with their fans during the Ranthambore safari. While Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt went for a safari with Soni Razdan and Shaheen, Deepika-Ranveer were accompanied by Deepika's parents Ujjala Padukone & Prakash Padukone and sister Anisha.

Check out-

During the same time, rumours of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's engagement had also gone viral. It was rumoured that the duo has flown away to Ranthambore with their families to get engaged. However, Randhir Kapoor rubbished the rumours. He told IE, "It is not true. If Ranbir and Alia were to get engaged today, my family and I would have also been there with them. Ranbir, Alia and Neetu have gone there for holidays and to bring in the new year. The news of their engagement is incorrect."

On the work front, Alia will next feature in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, which is expected to arrive in theatres later this year. She will also be seen in the forthcoming movie 'Brahmastra' alongside beau Ranbir Kapoor. The movie is directed by Ayan Mukerji and also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy.

The 'Highway' actor will also feature in the multi-starrer magnum opus 'RRR', helmed by S.S. Rajamouli. It also stars NT Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn and Olivia Morris. Alia is currently shooting for the upcoming dark comedy 'Darlings', in which she is starring and producing via her Eternal Sunshine Productions banner. She also has 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani,' 'Jee Le Zaraa' and 'Baiju Bawra'' in the pipeline.