Ranbir Kapoor hits the gym after baby daughter's birth, actor's trainer lauds him

Ranbir Kapoor has become a dad to a beautiful baby daughter. He and his wife Alia Bhatt welcomed home the newborn on November 6. The Bollywood couple is yet to reveal the name or an image of the little one and all their fans have been waiting eagerly to get a glimpse of her. Meanwhile, despite having dad duties, Ranbir Kapoor did not skip his latest gym session, and his trainer lauded him for that. In an Instagram post, Drew Neal and Ranbir could be seen posing by each other inside the gym. Ranbir looked muscular and glowed after working out.

After seeing the release of Shamshera and Brahmastra Part 1 this year, Ranbir is preparing hard for his upcoming movie Animal. It co-stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol and is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. For the movie, Ranbir will be sporting a beefed-up look and the Bollywood star hit the gym to be in the best shape for the film. In a picture shared on Instagram, Ranbir's looked like has packed on some muscle. His trainer, Drew Neal lauded his grit and wrote in the caption, "This guy probably had the best excuse not to hit the gym this week after the birth of his baby daughter. However, he didn’t skip a beat and smashed every single session (sic)."

Ranbir Kapoor becomes a proud father

Ranbir and Alia became parents to their baby daughter on Nov 6. They brought her to their home Vastu on Thursday, Nov 10. Alia, who delivered her first baby on Nov 6, had announced the birth of her first child in a joint note by her and Ranbir on Instagram. It read, "And in the best news of our lives: Our baby is here.. and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!!! love, love, love. Alia and Ranbir (sic)."

Up next, apart from Animal, Ranbir will be seen in Luv Ranjan's directorial opposite Shraddha Kapoor. The movie is yet untitled and has been facing delays for a long time. It is expected to hit the big screens next year. The Wake Up Sid actor has recently completed 15 years in the film industry.

