Ranbir Kapoor's epic kiss to Aditya Roy Kapur reminds internet of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani | WATCH

It's Bunny and Avi moment! Actor Ranbir Kapoor recently bumped into his favourite person and close friend Aditya Roy Kapur at a star-studded event in Mumbai. In a video, which is going viral, Ranbir is seen beaming with joy after seeing Aditya. He went towards him and happily hugged him. The two even posed for the shutterbugs. Their reunion reminded fans of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, as the duo set the sweetest friendship goals for everyone in the Ayan Mukerji directorial.

The highlight of the Bollywood star's meeting was their bromance. While getting clicked, the Rockstar actor spotted Aditya from afar and couldn’t contain his excitement. "Oh f**k," excited Ranbir said on seeing Aditya. Both marked their presence in stylish outfits. Ranbir donned a checkered tuxedo while Aditya opted for a tan suit that he paired with a white t-shirt. As they hugged each other, Ranbir gave Aditya a kiss on his cheeks. Take a look

For the unversed, Ranbir and Aditya have worked together in 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani', which was released in 2013. ALSO READ: Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt runs & hugs Ranbir Kapoor as he surprises her at the airport. Watch viral video

Ranbir Kapoor-Aditya Roy Kapur's Upcoming Projects

Ranbir is busy promoting his film 'Shamshera' with Vaani Kapoor. Also starring Sanjay Dutt, the film is all set to hit theatres on July 22. He also has 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' with wife-actress Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film which will release on September 9.

On the other hand, Aditya was recently seen in an action-packed avatar in 'Rashtra Kavach Om.' Helmed by Kapil Verma, the film has Aditya playing the role of a para commando. Actors Sanjana Sanghi, Jackie Shroff, Prakash Raj, Ashutosh Rana and Prachi Shah round out the cast of the movie. Rashtra Kavach Om is produced by Zee Studios, Shaira Khan and Ahmed Khan.