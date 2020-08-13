Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt visit Sanjay Dutt as his residence after lung cancer diagnosis [PICS]

Image Source : INDIA TV Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt visit Sanjay Dutt as his residence

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt was diagnosed with stage three lung cancer. The news came into light after the 61-year-old actor got discharged from Lilavati Hospital on August 10th. Dutt had complained of breathlessness and chest discomfort and was admitted to the hospital on August 8th. While he did not reveal that he has been diagnosed with lung cancer, the news broke the internet on Tuesday. Reports claim that Sanjay Dutt is gearing up to fly to the US to start his treatment. Before that, the actor's Sadak 2 co-star Alia Bhatt and beau Ranbir Kapoor visited him at his residence on Wednesday night.

Ranbir and Alia arrived late at Sanjay Dutt's house. While Ranbir donned blue shirt with demins, Alia sported a printed grey tee and black pants. Ranbir shares a close bond with sanjay Dutt. He also played the actor in his biopic Sanju and garnered much appreaciation for it. Dutt was also very close to Ranbir's father Rishi Kapoor.

Check out the pictures here-

After the news came into light, fans poured in love and wishes for his speedy recovery. The actor's wife Maanayata Dutt issued a statement on Wednesday regarding the 61-year-old actor's health and thanked fans for the wishes.

The statement read: "I thank everyone who has expressed their well wishes for Sanju’s speedy recovery. We need all the strength and prayers to overcome this phase. There is a lot that the family has gone through in the past years but I am confident, this too shall pass. However, it is my heartfelt request to Sanju’s fans to not fall prey to speculations and unwarranted rumours, but to just help us with their ongoing love, warmth and support. Sanju has always been a fighter, and so has our family. God has yet again chosen to test us to overcome the challenges ahead. All we seek is your prayers and blessings, and we know we will emerge as winners on the other side, as we always have. Let us use this opportunity to spread light and positivity"

Earlier on Tuesday afternoon, Sanjay Dutt had also taken to social media to urge his fans and well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. "Hi friends, I am taking a short break from work for some medical treatment. My family and friends are with me and I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon," he tweeted on his verified account, @duttsanjay.

The makers of Sanjay Dutt's upcoming film Sadak 2 were supposed to release the trailer of the film on Tuesday, however, the release was pushed to Wednesday as Dutt's lung cancer was diagnosed. The film also stars Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur and is directed by Mahesh Bhatt.

Watch Sadak 2 trailer here-

