Ramayan's Sita aka Dipika Chikhila brutally trolled for glam transformation| Watch viral video here

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DIPIKA CHIKHILA Dipika Chikhila

Ramayan's Sita aka Dipika Chikhlia again gained the limelight after the epic mythology show was brought back to television during the pandemic. The actress has been super active on social media since then. Not only she posts throwback videos and photos from the shooting of Ramananda Sagar's Ramayan but also treats fans to glimpses of her personal life.

Recently, Dipika Chikhlia shared a transformation video on her verified Instagram account. In the video, the veteran actor could be seen transforming her look from a night suit to a beautiful green dress. However, netizens did not appreciate the post. The actress faced backlash on social media and was brutally trolled for sharing a transition reel which she captioned, "Change and transformation.,,,,,:)." Watch viral video here:

Soon after Dipika shared the video, fans swamped the comment section with red heart emoticons, whereas some of her followers didn't like the reel video and trolled the 'Ramayan' actor. "Yah sab Sobha nahin deta tumko," a user commented.

Another user wrote, "Aapki har Ghar mein Puja hoti hai sita Mata FIR Aisa Avatar kyon." "This doesn't suits to you as per your decent image of Sita," another person commented. A user wrote, "Aapko sab seeta maiya ke roop m dekhte h plss kabhi galat post mat dalna."

For the unversed, Dipika portrayed the role of Sita in director Ramanand Sagar's popular Tv series 'Ramayan' alongside actors Arun Govil (Ram) and Sunil Lahiri (Laxman). The impact of the show was so powerful that even after so many years, fans consider Arun and Dipika as the real Lord Ram and Goddess Sita and even take their blessings. Previously also Dipika faced a lot of backlash on social media for her modern attire.

Meanwhile, Dipika was recently seen in director Karan Razdan's film 'Hindutva: Chapter One' which was released on October 7, 2022.

Latest Entertainment News