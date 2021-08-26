Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/RAM GOPAL VARMA Ram Gopal Varma reveals his first ladylove, woman who inspired Rangeela & title of Satya; see pics

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma recently opened up about his one-sided love story on social media. The ace filmmaker known for being fearless and speaking his mind on all matters spilled beans about his love life. The director also revealed his inspiration behind the writing of his1995 romantic comedy, Rangeela. Sharing pictures of his first lady love in a blue swimsuit RGV wrote, "The woman in a blue swim suit is SATYA… She was my 1st ever Love in my college days at Siddhardha engineering college Vijayawada...@polavarapusatya is currently in the US practising Maternal Fetal medicine specialist and OB Gyn."

In another tweet, he wrote, “Those days medical college and engineering college were in same compound for some logistical reasons and that’s where my one side love with @PolavarapuSatya happened… I felt she didn’t care about me because of another rich handsome guy and that’s how I wrote Rangeela story."

He also revealed the reason why he titled his film Satya. “My landmark film SATYA and Sridevi’s name in KSHANA KSHANAM were named after ⁦@PolavarapuSatya… Incidentally, these pics are her today’s present photos she sent me from Miami Beach."

For the unversed, written, directed and produced by Ram Gopal Varma, 'Rangeela' featured Matondkar, Jackie Shroff and Aamir Khan in the lead roles. The film also marks A. R. Rahman's debut Hindi film with an original score and soundtrack.

Satya (1998) was a crime film, produced and directed by Ram Gopal Varma. It starred J. D. Chakravarthy, Urmila Matondkar, Manoj Bajpayee, Saurabh Shukla, Aditya Shrivastava and Paresh Rawal in lead roles. It was the first of Varma's Gangster trilogy about organised crime in India.

