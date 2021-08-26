Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER KRK reacts to Manoj Bajpayee's defamation case against him: 'Bollywood is obsessed with me'

Kamaal R Khan on Thursday said that he thinks 'the time has come to quit Twitter again' after Manoj Bajpayee filed a criminal defamation case against him in an Indore court. He went on to say that he feels 'Bollywood is obsessed' with him.

In a thread of tweets, KRK said that Sunil Pal had said the same thing about Manoj's web series Family Man 2 like he said but the actor didn't take any action against the comedian. And that's why he believes that Bollywood people are jealous and obsessed with him.

Earlier, Kamal R Khan had claimed that he did not receive any notice from the court. He also questioned that why did Manoj Bajpayee filed the defamation case against him in Indore and not Mumbai?

For the unversed, Manoj Bajpayee on Tuesday filed a criminal defamation complaint against actor Kamaal Rashid Khan alias KRK in an Indore court for posting an alleged derogatory tweet against him, his lawyer said. Bajpayee filed the criminal complaint in the court of judicial magistrate first class (JMFC) against Khan (46) under IPC section 500 (punishment for defamation).

He urged the court to register a criminal defamation case in the matter, Bajpayee's lawyer Paresh S Joshi said in a press release. The tweet in question was posted by Khan on July 26 and it defamed the 52-year-old actor and tarnished his image among his fans, Joshi said. Bajpayee personally appeared before the court to record his statement, he added.