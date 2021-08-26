Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/POOJA BEDI Twitterati lash out at Pooja Bedi for calling COVID-19 vaccination 'illogical'

Actress Pooja Bedi is facing backlash on Twitter due to her anti-vaxxer behaviour. The actress has been calling the mass-vaccination drive against Covid-19 in India 'sinister' and 'illogical'. Twitterati compared her tweets to Whatsapp forwards and even asked her to 'shut up'. Pooja Bedi who often tweets about Covid-19 protocols on Sunday had tweeted, "Prior to vaccine 99% of those infected survived covid. Post vaccine the stats remain the same. Why the hysteria/ pressure about vaccination? The discrimination towards the unvaccinated?& What about #vaccineSideEffects No compensation after forcing them to #Vaccinate ??? #COVID."

Many Twitter users disregarded her stance and called her out. One of the users shared a popular Bigg Boss-inspired meme featuring Pooja Mishra, and wrote, "Pooja, if we had to hear half-baked, half-assessed arguments against #CovidVaccine, we will log in to our Whatsapp groups. Do us a favour, please shut up @poojabeditweets." She wrote back, "That's the wrong Pooja."

Another wrote, "How much research have you done on this topic before posting it. It’s so insane. Even the virus is mutating to survive and so we are. Drastic drop in severe cases and mortality, UK is the example."

"Unvaccinated pose risk for everyone, you can’t expect to be rewarded for stupidity," tweeted another.

Check out are some more reactions of netizens:

For the unversed, Pooja made her debut in Bollywood with Vishkanya (1991) and has acted in several films including Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar and Lootere. She has also been part of many reality shows including Nach Baliye, Bigg Boss, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, and Maa Exchange.