Anupam and Kirron Kher celebrate 36 years of togetherness with vintage pics from wedding ceremony

Anupam Kher, Kirron Kher celebrate 36 years of togetherness with vintage pics from wedding ceremony

Exactly 36 years ago, veteran actors Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher tied the knot in a Hindu ceremony. Marking the special occasion, Anupam, on Thursday, took to Instagram and dug out vintage photographs from his wedding ceremony.

In one of the images, the couple can be seen dressed in traditional outfits with garlands around their necks. He also penned a sweet note to celebrate his and Kirron's 36 years of marital bliss. "Happy 36th wedding anniversary dearest #Kirron. It has been a long journey with all the possible emotions of laughter, tears, arguments, sharing, friendship, love and togetherness! But a journey worth it. These black and white pics have all the shades of colour in them. Stay safe and healthy. Love and prayers always," Anupam captioned the post.

Take a look:

Anupam and Kirron's son Sikandar Kher, too, wished the couple on their wedding anniversary. "Happy anniversary to these two people. I think I have seen them somewhere...to many more," Sikandar wrote on Instagram. For the unversed, Sikandar is Kirron's son from her first marriage with Gautam Berry.

The actor-politician Kirron Kher was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year. However, she is doing much better now. Kirron on June 14 celebrated her first birthday after the announcement of her disease. On the occasion a video was shared by Anupam Kher with a caption reading, "Thank you everyone for your wonderful wishes for Kirron on her birthday! Here she personally thanks all of you. Jai Ho." Not just him, but even Sikander shared a message from his mother and wrote, "A message from mom to all of you #ma #Love."

On the work front, Kher featured as an anchor in the recently released documentary film "Bhuj: The Day India Shook".

Sharing his experience of being a part of the project, the actor said: "In a project like this, 'not acting' is the most important thing. You have to first understand the essence of it. You are like a 'sutradhar', a narrator who has a soul, who empathises with them, who does not indulge in self-pity. It is like when you do meditation, in a state of meditation you have to say things that people relate to. You can't fake it."

-With ANI inputs