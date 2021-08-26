Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/DHARMENDRA Dharmendra shares rare pic from his first meeting with Shaheed's actress Kamini Kaushal

Legendary actor Dharmendra got all nostalgic as he posted a throwback picture with veteran star Kamini Kaushal. Taking to his Instagram handle, Dharmendra posted a throwback monochrome picture when he met actress Kamini Kaushal who featured in 1948 film Shaheed for the first time. Alongside the priceless picture, the 'Apne' star wrote, "Pehli film SHAHEED ki heroine Kamini Kaushal Ke saath pehli mulaqat ki pehli tasvir…Donon ke chihron par massart … ikk pyaar bhari introduction…."

Take a look:

The film Shaheed was written and directed by Ramesh Saigal. The film depicts India's struggle for independence. It starred Dilip Kumar, Kamini Kaushal, Chandra Mohan, and Leela Chitnis. It had music by Ghulam Haider. Shaheed was the highest-grossing Bollywood movie of 1948.

Dharmendra often takes a stroll down memory lane and treats his fans and followers with some rare throwback pictures from his era. Earlier, he had shared some iconic pictures with actresses Shyama, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Sadhana among a few.

Check them out here:

On the work front, Dharmendra will next be seen in filmmaker Karan Johar's upcoming film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' headlined by Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. The film written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan, and Sumit Roy is set for release in 2022.

The film will also star veteran actors Jaya Bachchan and Shaban Azmi. Reportedly, Dharmendra and Jaya are a part of Ranveer's family in the film, while Shabana is a member of Alia Bhatt's family.

