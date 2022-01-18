Follow us on Image Source : FILEIMAGE/TWITTER Ram Gopal Varma expresses his views post Dhanush-Aishwaryaa's divorce: Marriage is the most evil custom

After actor Dhanush and his wife Aishwaryaa announced separation as a couple, Ram Gopal Varma took to Twitter and shared a series of tweets denouncing marriage and celebrating a divorce. Stating that nothing "murders" love faster than marriage, famed director Ram Gopal Varma on Tuesday said that the secret of happiness was to keep loving as long as it remained and then move on instead of getting into "a jail called marriage". Without mentioning any name, he tweeted, "Star divorces are good trendsetters to warn young people about the dangers of marriages." In another tweet, Ram Gopal Varma described marriage as a "jail."

"Love in a marriage lasts for lesser days than the days they celebrate it, which is 3 to 5 days. Smart people love and dumbos marry.

"Only divorces should be celebrated with sangeet because of getting liberated and marriages should happen quietly in process of testing each other's danger qualities. Marriage is the most evil custom thrust upon society by our nasty ancestors in promulgating a continuous cycle of unhappiness and sadness."

Before this, Ram Gopal Varma had spoken up when Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation.