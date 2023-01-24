Ram Gopal Varma asks SS Rajamouli to beef up security, REVEALS plan to assassinate RRR director

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Ram Gopal Varma and SS Rajamouli

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has praised SS Rajamouli for all the accolades he is receiving and urged him to increase his security. Also, he claimed to be a part of an "assassination squad" of filmmakers set to kill the RRR director. On January 23, he went on a drunk-tweeting spree about SS Rajamouli. He tweeted that as a bunch of jealous filmmakers, including him, have planned to kill Rajamouli, with a disclaimer that RGV was 'four drinks down'.

Ram Gopal Varma's tweet

In a banter, Ram Gopal Varma asked Rajamouli to increase his security. RGV took to Twitter, where he re-shared a video of Rajamouli in a conversation with James Cameron from the 28th Critics' Choice Award where 'RRR' won Best Foreign Language Film. He captioned it: "From Dada Sahab Phalke onwards till now, no one in the history of Indian cinema including @ssrajamouli could have imagined that an Indian director someday will go through this moment."

He wrote, "Hey @ssrajamouli U basically SURPASSED every film maker from #KaAsif who made #MughaleAzam till #RameshSippy who made #Sholay and also the likes of Aditya Chopras, Karan Johars and the bhansalis of India and I want to suck ur little toe for that (sic)."

In another tweet, he asked Rajamouli to beef up his security. "And sir @ssrajamouli, please increase ur security because there is a bunch of film makers in india who out of pure jealousy formed an assassination squad to kill you , of which I am also a part ..Am just spilling out the secret because I am 4 drinks down (sic)."

Meanwhile, Rajamouli's RRR is making its mark at the international film awards. The film has already won a Gloden Globe and two Critics Choice Awards and is now eyeing Oscars.

The magnum opus period action drama RRR is a fictional story based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan and Jr NTR played lead roles, respectively. The film collected over Rs 1,200 crore worldwide. Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran also starred in the film. This lyrical composition of 'Naatu Naatu' by MM Keeravani, high energy rendition by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, unique choreography by Prem Rakshith, and lyrics by Chandrabose are all the elements that make this 'RRR' mass anthem a perfect dance craze.

