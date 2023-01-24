Waltair Veerayya Box Office Collection Day 11: Chiranjeevi-Ravi Teja's film inches closer to Rs 150 crore

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Waltair Veerayya BO

Waltair Veerayya Box Office Collection Day 11: Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja's film is doing remarkable business. The latest Telugu film has become the first choice of cinegoers. Released in cinemas on January 13, 2023, the film witnessed a mega clash against Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy at the Telugu box office, while Tamil biggies Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu and Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu too released over the same weekend. Despite this, the film remained unstoppable at the box office.

Waltair Veerayya Box Office Report

In no time, the action comedy entertainer Waltair Veerayya directed by Bobby Kolli became a blockbuster. On day 11th day of its release, the Telugu film managed to mint over Rs 5 Crore, as reported by trade websites. This takes the total collection of the film to over Rs 146 Crore. Waltair Veerayya had an overall 27.40% Telugu occupancy on January 23.

ALSO READ: Veera Simha Reddy Box Office Collection Day 12: Balakrishna's film slows down but maintains pace

About Waltair Veerayya

The massy action-drama is written and directed by Bobby Kolli, with Shruti Haasan and Catherine Tresa as the leading ladies. Produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar and co-produced by G K Mohan, under the banner, Mythri Movie Makers, the film opens on January 13. The Telugu original and the dubbed Hindi version will be arriving on the same day, with the same title. While the story and dialogue were written by Bobby himself, Kona Venkat and K Chakravarthy Reddy penned the screenplay. The writing department also includes Hari Mohana Krishna and Vineeth Potluri.

ALSO READ: Varisu vs Thunivu Box Office Collection Day 13: Vijay's film performs better than Ajith's, crosses Rs 150 cr

'Waltair Veerayya ' shows Chiranjeevi as a local don whose authority is threatened when the city commissioner ACP Vikram Sagar (played by Ravi Teja) comes into town. Chiranjeevi is at his usual best in action as well as in hilarious scenes. He brings that special charm to the character and narrative with his mass aura. Ravi Teja is equally good as the cop and the face-off between the two is the major asset.

Latest Entertainment News