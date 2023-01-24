Varisu vs Thunivu Box Office Collection Day 13: Vijay's film performs better than Ajith's, crosses Rs 150 cr

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Varisu vs Thunivu Box Office Collection Day 13

Varisu vs Thunivu Box Office Collection Day 13: Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith Kumar's Tamil films opened to neck-to-neck competition at the ticket window. Three out of four big south films -- Varisu, Thunivu, Veera Simha Reddy and Waltair Veerayya -- have crossed Rs 100 Crore mark, with Vijay’s Varisu maintaining the edge over Ajith’s Thunivu. Ajith’s heist film witnessed a drop in collections in its second week, while Varisu raced ahead. According to Sacnilk, Varisu earned over Rs 8 crore approximately on Day 12, while Thunivu minted Rs 5 crore.

Varisu Box Office Report

Vijay's film is performing exceptionally well at the ticket window. It has already become Vijay's second highest-grossing film and the film is set to storm the box office for another week. After placing itself in the Rs 100 Crore club, the film has crossed another milestone of Rs 150 Crore. As per early trade reports, on the 13th day of its release, Varisu raked around Rs 8-9 crore. With this, the film's total collection has climbed to Rs 153 Crore.

Film's Telugu and Hindi dubbed versions had a delayed release in theatres, but both versions have been earning well in the respective regions.

Thunivu Box Office Report

Thunivu opened to a staggering figure of Rs 24 core on January 11. It instantly took lead over Varisu, however, in the coming days, the collections dropped a little. On the 12th day of its release, Ajith film reportedly minted Rs 5-6 crore taking the film's total collection over Rs 105 crore. Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared that the film is doing profitable business both in India and overseas.

Both films have turned out to be blockbuster hits, while 'Thunivu' is set to become Ajith's highest-grossing film as it inches to break 'Valimai' collections. In action-packed starrer Thunivu, Ajith's look as the 'boss man' steals the show. He has taken people, hostage, at a bank. Police are seen trying to ascertain his identity. But it is a mystery that unfolds slowly. The movie packed with action, shows Ajith in a white beard and white hair. The action thriller has Ajith Kumar playing a slightly negative character, and he impressed the fans with it.

