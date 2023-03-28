Ram Charan, Jr NTR and RRR team bought Oscars 2023 tickets worth Rs 60 lakh? Rajamouli's son reveals

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Ram Charan, Jr NTR and RRR team bought Oscars 2023 tickets worth Rs 60 lakh

Ram Charan, Jr NTR and other RRR team members attended the prestigious Oscars Awards 2023 on March 12 where the film's song Naatu Naatu created history and brought home the trophy. From RRR's director SS Rajamouli to its actors, music composers and singers, everyone attended the event and there have been rumors that they had spent a whopping Rs 60 lakh for the same. According to the media reports, the team paid Rs 60 lakh for the tickets to the Oscars to attend the ceremony. However, SS Rajamouli's son SS Karthikeya rubbishes it.

The reports claimed that Ram Charan, Jr NTR and other members of RRR had to buy a ticket for the Oscars which was close to Rs 20.6 lakh per person while Naatu Naatu composer Keeravani and lyricist Chandra Bose and their respective wives were given free entry. Clarifying the same, Karthikeya revealed that MM Keeravani, Chandra Bose, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Kaala Bhairava, Rahul Siplingunj, and Prem Rakshith were among those who received official invitations.

He revealed that according to the Academy rules, only the awardee and one family member are given the free ticket. So the rest of the team had to buy the ticket which was worth USD 700 to USD 1500 per person (Rs 57K to Rs 1.2 lakh).

Earlier, as RRR completed one year of its release, SS Karthikeya shared a long note about how the Oscar winning song 'Naatu Naatu' from the movie was conceptualised and then shot in Ukraine. He said, "Probably, the most eventful year in my life. From the release of RRR to the Oscars. Will forever cherish this. Today is deeply emotional as it marks the completion of 1 year since the release of RRR, and the most glorious 365 days of uninterrupted celebrations. I'd like to ask you for a moment to share my love and thoughts."

He added, "Cut back to 2017 - the very idea of featuring two of the country's biggest stars in one film sparked immense excitement in me and among everyone. Among the number of mind-bending sequences in the movie, one sequence which stood out and created a wave across the globe is 'Naatu Naatu'. We all were obviously expecting a dance number, but I sure wasn't able to imagine the context and the 'HOW'. When Baba narrated the face-off sequence and the set-up, I was psyched out of my mind!"

"As a crew member, I couldn't wait to show this to everyone on the big screen and simultaneously as an audience, I couldn't wait to watch it on the big screen! This power-packed dance number was like a movie by itself for me. Keeravaani Babai's massy and electrifying tunes coupled with Bhairava's final touch to the programming gave us goosebumps. After being energised by the magic of the audio, (programmed by Jeevan and Siddhu and sung by Bhairava and Rahul) began the visual rampage of Prem Master! The brief was simple - the dance moves should neither be too easy nor too complicated," the note further read.

Thanking the fans, Karthikeya said: "We believe that the main reason 'Naatu Naatu' reached the Oscars is our fans and their unconditional love and unprecedented support until it became a global sensation. They made the song immortal not only on social media by carrying on their shoulder but also created euphoria which made it a part of sub-culture in many countries. We were elated when we conquered the box office across India and gained momentum in the west after toiling for years. However, little did we know that the best was yet to come, and we had barely started our journey."

'RRR' stars NTR Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Shriya Saran and tells the fictional story of two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem and their fight against the British Raj. Set in the 1920s, the plot explores the undocumented period in their lives when both the revolutionaries chose to go into obscurity before they began the fight for their country.

