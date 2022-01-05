Doctor G to Chhatriwali, Rakul Preet Singh's upcoming films prove she is unafraid to take risks

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAKULPREET A look at upcoming movies of Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh

Actress Rakul Preet Singh made her film debut in the South back in 2009 when she was 21 years old. After more than a decade of working in the various film industries, including Kannada, Telugu and Tamil, she has finally managed to get some good offers in Bollywood, and if her upcoming slate of projects is any indication, 2022 is going to be her year.

From playing a condom tester in Chhatriwali to a pilot in Runway 34, she will be taking up different kinds of roles in each of her films to prove her versatility as an actor. Here's a comprehensive list of the actress' upcoming films, including two regional, that fans will eagerly anticipate.

Chhatriwali

A unique concept film, Chhatriwali will see Rakul play a condom tester. This is a never-seen-before storyline in Hindi cinema and certainly a bold step for the actress that may reap heavy benefits if the film works well with the audience.

Thank God

Thank God is a slice-of-life comedy directed by Indra Kumar. It sees Rakul paired opposite Sidharth Malhotra. The movie also casts Ajay Devgn in the role of 'Yamraj' or God of Death and it is set for release on April 29. Interestingly, Ajay and Rakul's comedy De De Pyaar De which released in 2019 was a huge success.

Runway 34

Rakul plays the role of a pilot in Runway 34. She reunites with Ajay in the film but will work with megastar Amitabh Bachchan for the first time in the thriller. Details of the storyline are kept under the wraps but it is one of the most anticipated films. It began shoot last in Hyderabad.

Mission Cinderella

Mission Cinderella is the remake of Tamil film Ratsasan (2018) and stars Akshay Kumar with Rakul. The movie's shoot commenced last year in UK and was completed abroad. It is crime thriller and will see Akshay in the role of a cop who tracks down the killer of young girls.

Doctor G

Paired opposite Ayushmann Khurrana, Doctor G is a campus drama that will see Rakul play the role of a doctor. She will also be acting alongside Shefali Shah in the movie. Rakul revealed how she underwent training in medical terminology and mannerisms to get into the skin of her character Dr Fatima. It is set for release on June 17.

Indian 2

Kamal Haasan's highly anticipated film Indian 2 has been stuck for almost two years. Rakul will play a role in the sequel, which is directed by S Shankar.

Attack

Paired with John Abraham, Rakul will also be seen in out-and-out actioner Attack. The movie teaser has revealed that it will be packed with high octane action sequences. It is set for January 28 release but may be delayed due to COVID-19 surge.

Ayalaan

Paired with Sivakarthikeyan, Ayalaan is a sci-fi film with elements of humour. The movie will see Rakul's return to the Tamil film industry.