Rakhi Sawant arrested; Sherlyn Chopra shares breaking news

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rakhi Sawant, Sherlyn Chopra

"Rakhi Sawant arrested," shared Sherlyn Chopra on Twitter. The actress took to her verified Twitter account writing that Rakhi has been arrested by the police. She also shared additional information about the FIR. Rakhi who has been in the news ever since her wedding to Adil Durrani was reported to be launching her dance academy. However, as per the latest development, the Amboli Police took her into custody on the basis of the complaint filed by Sherlyn in the past.

"BREAKING NEWS!!! AMBOLI POLICE HAS ARRESTED RAKHI SAWANT IN RESPECT WITH FIR 883/2022.. YESTERDAY, RAKHI SAWANT’S ABA 1870/2022 WAS REJECTED BY MUMBAI SESSIONS COURT," Sherlyn's tweet reads.

