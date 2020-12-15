Rajkummar Rao undergoes physical transformation for his role in Badhaai Do| Pic

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAJKUMMAR RAO Rajkummar Rao undergoes physical transformation for his role in Badhaai Do

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao is preparing himself hard for his forthcoming role in the comedy, Badhaai Do. The actor through his Instagram post revealed on Tuesday that he is working on a new body as well as a new mindset for the upcoming film. It’s learnt that Rajkummar has been training rigorously for the past couple of months to get into the desired role of a tough cop at a Mahila Police Thana, as the film is slated to go on floors in January 2021.

Besides working on his body, the actor is reportedly following a strict diet and exercise regime. Rajkummar shared a photograph on his gram, where he is seen lifting weight. The actor has acquired a bulked-up body for his new role as he flaunts his muscular frame in the picture.

Dropping the picture, he wrote "#WorkInProgress To get a new look for a new character, need to get a new body and a new mindset. #BadhaiDo #Bemehnati."

Two years after their National Award-winning film, Badhaai Ho, Junglee Pictures is set to take the success of the movie to the next level with Badhaai Do. While the first film starred Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra, the new film casts Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar. Badhaai Ho is directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni and written by Akshat Ghildial and Suman Adhikary. In the film, Rajkummar plays the only male officer in a Mahila thana in Delhi.

Recently, Rajkummar rode high on the success of two back-to-back successful films – Ludo and Chhalaang. The actor will be seen sharing the screen space opposite Priyanka Chopra in the international film, The White Tiger too.