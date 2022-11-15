Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa Wedding Anniversary: Couple celebrates togetherness with adorable video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAJKUMMAR RAO Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa wedding anniversary

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa, one of the most loved and adorable couple of Bollywood, is celebrating their first wedding anniversary. On the celebratory occasion, they took to their social media handles and shared a collaborative post expressing their love for each other. Through a video that had a montage of their precious, fun and romantic moments, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa shared a glipse of their journey as friends to lovers and now man and the wife.

The caption of the post read, "Celebrating one year of Love, Honour, and togetherness. #HappyAnniversary my love"

For the unversed, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa got hitched for life on November 15, 2021 after dating for over a decade. The couple held an intimate ceremony in Chandigarh with only family and close friends in attendance. The two previously shared screen space in the 2014 flick CityLights, helmed by Hansal Mehta. ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh sets major husband goals by surprising 'busy' Deepika Padukone on wedding anniversary

For the wedding ceremony, Rao dressed in ace couturier Sabyasachi's ivory ethnic wear with badhgala jacket while Patralekhaa wore a red saree from the designer. Soon after tying the knot, the couple even shared lovable posts and pictures for their fans. "Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa Here’s to forever and beyond," Rajkummar's post read.

On the other, Patralekhaa's caption read, "I got married to my everything today; my boyfriend, my partner in crime, my family, my soulmate...My best friend for the last 11 years! There is no greater feeling than to be your wife! Here’s to our forever..."

Rajkummar Rao's Upcoming Projects

Rao was recently seen in comedy-laced murder mystery Monica O My Darling, which is helmed by Vasan Bala. The film features Sikander Kher, Huma Qureshi and Radhika Apte in pivotal roles. It also stars Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Bagavathi Perumal, Sukant Goel, and Zayn Marie Khan. The film released digitally on Netflix on November 11, 2022. The film is produced by Sarita Patil, Sanjay Routray, and Dikssha Jyote Routray under the banner Matchbox Shots for Netflix. Next, he will be seen in Mr. and Mrs. Mahi.

Latest Entertainment News