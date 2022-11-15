Ranveer Singh sets major husband goals by surprising 'busy' Deepika Padukone on wedding anniversary

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, the power couple of Bollywood recently celebrated their 4th wedding anniversary. The duo tied the knot in the traditional Konkani and Sindhi ceremonies which were held in Lake Como, Italy on November 14, 2018. The couple, who fell in love while filming for Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela, gave major couple goals to fans on their anniversary.

Ranveer surprised Deepika as she was unable to celebrate their marriage anniversary on Monday due to professional commitments. He visited his office and presented the 'Cocktail' star with flowers and chocolates.

Taking to his Instagram, Ranveer posted a picture of his visit to Deepika's office, wherein she was seen working with her team inside the office. "When she has to work on your anniversary so you surprise her at her office.. Ps: Never underestimate the power of flowers & chocolates. Diamonds not needed buahaha, Take notes and thank me later gentlemen," read the text accompanying the image.

Both actors continue to set relationship goals for millions of fans who first saw them on screen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Ram-Leela in 2013. Ranveer and Deepika were recently spotted together at an awards show in Mumbai. The couple tied the knot after dating for six long years and the duo never fails to shower love on each other on social media. Their two-day wedding ceremony was attended by family members and close friends only. The two wedded in a traditional south Indian ceremony, following which they also had a north Indian wedding a day after. ALSO READ: Ranveer-Deepika's wedding anniversary: Fans shower wishes on the adorable couple

Ranveer and Deepika first met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic drama film 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela' and later also starred in 'Bajirao Mastani' and 'Padmaavat'. Now, they have a slew of films lined up. Ranveer has Karan Johar’s 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' and Rohit Shetty’s 'Cirkus'. Deepika will soon be seen in 'Pathaan' alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. The action film will be released on January 25. She also has the Hindi remake of 'The Intern' with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan, and 'Fighter' with Hrithik Roshan.

