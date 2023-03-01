Rajkummar Rao & Bhumi Pednekar hint at teaming up again for a period drama, See their Instagram post

Wednesday, March 01, 2023
     
Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram posts have left fans wondering about their upcoming project together. The posts hint at a partition drama. Checkout the post here.

Aparupa Devnath Written By: Aparupa Devnath New Delhi Published on: March 01, 2023 21:23 IST
Rajkummar Rao & Bhumi Pednekar
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@RAJKUMMAR_RAO Rajkummar Rao & Bhumi Pednekar's Insatgram uplaod

It seems that Rajkummar Rao & Bhumi Pednekar are all set to share the screen again and dropped some major hints on their social media handles. Both worked for the first time in 'Badhaai Do' and proved to be the powerhouse authentic performance. Rajkummar and Bhumi, both have uploaded black and white pictures on their Instagram handles, possibly hinting at a new movie. The monochromic pictures took the internet back to the black-and-white era.

However, their captions definitely hinted at a partition drama. Rajkummar has captioned his picture, “Uncovering the untold story of partition. Stay tuned… #BlackAndWhite.”

On the other hand, Bhumi also uploaded the black and white pictures on her Instagram and captioned it, “The story of a partition that led many to become strangers in their own land. Stay tuned…#BlackAndWhite”

The setting of the two pictures seems to be set in the backdrop of 1947, during the time of the partition. These black and white pictures have caused a storm on the internet & everyone is keen to know what it's about. One of the users commented, "Fantastic." Another user wrote, "Please tell me this is a movie or a series plzzzzzz (sic)". One user also predicted the project and wrote, "Sir your movie Bheed kaa hint h naa." "Watching a film about Partition is not just entertainment, it's an opportunity to learn and reflect on our shared history", commented another one.

Apart from this untitled project. Both the ace actors will be seen in a film titled Bheed. It is directed by Anubhav Sinha, who has earlier helmed films like Anek, Thappad and Article 15. He is also producing the film jointly with Bhushan Kumar. While Rajkummar Rao was last seen in 'Hit: The first case', Bhumi was seen in 'Govinda Naam Mera' opposite Vicky Kaushal.

