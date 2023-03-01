Ranbir Kapoor calls daughter Raha his inspiration: ‘it’s the best feeling’

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANBIRKAPOOR Ranbir Kapoor calls daughter Raha his inspiration

Ranbir Kapoor is currently on a promotional spree for his upcoming film, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, in which he co-stars with Shraddha Kapoor. The Luv Ranjan directorial also stars Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor and Anubhav Singh Bassi in pivotal roles. The film is all set to release on March 8. Ranbir and Shraddha are sharing the screen for the first time in the film. During a recent promotional event, the actor spoke about his daughter Raha and wife Alia Bhatt.

During the event, Ranbir was questioned about the inspiration that motivates him to keep going. The actor said, "I think I always believed that in life inspiration is a luxury, it doesn't come very easily. Jab hum kaam karte hai, any occupation, jab inspiration aati hai toh kaam bahut aasani se hota hai. For a long time in my life, I was looking for inspiration. We got blessed by our inspiration, me and Alia, we had a baby girl and her name is Raha. She is going to be four months old soon. I don't think I will ever get an inspiration as bigger as her. It's the best feeling, so obviously."

Earlier, the actor revealed that his daughter has started smiling and seeing that he never feels like leaving home. "It's the most beautiful feeling. She has just started smiling since the last two weeks. And to just see that smile, kind of breaks your heart. I never feel like leaving home. This morning, to get that 20 minutes with her before my flight - it just rejuvenates you," Ranbir said.

For the unversed, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot on April 14, 2022. They had an intimate wedding ceremony with their close friends and family in attendance. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on November 6.

