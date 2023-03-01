Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@PRIYANKACHOPRA Priyanka Chopra praises Oscar-nominated short documentary ‘The Elephant Whisperers’

Priyanka Chopra recently applauded Guneet Monga’s short documentary ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ calling it ‘one of the most heartwarming documentaries’ she has watched in recent times. Priyanka, taking to her Instagram, wrote that it was ‘a trunk-filled with emotions’. Priyanka lauded the makers of the film Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga for ‘bringing this amazing story to life’. Priyanka shared screen grabs from the film and tagged the team.

Guneet Monga, the co-producer of the film, reshared the stories on her Instagram and thanked Priyanka for her kind words. She wrote: ‘We are over the moon Priyanka. We love you so much.’

The global icon also took to her Twitter handle to praise the documentary.

This film tells the story of an indigenous couple who take care of Raghu, an orphaned elephant. The couple's journey is captured in the short film as they strive tirelessly to ensure Raghu's rehabilitation and survival. The film emphasizes the beauty of the rare fauna as well as the coexistence between humans and animals.

‘The Elephant Whisperers’ has been directed by Kartiki Gonsalves, and produced by Guneet Monga and Achin Jain. It revolves around an elderly couple from South India, who devote their lives to taking care of Raghu, an orphaned elephant. The 39-minute-long film has been nominated to the prestigious Academy Awards 2023 (popularly known as The Oscars) in the ‘Best Documentary Short Film’ category. The film will compete against Haul Out, How Do You Measure A Year, The Martha Mitchell Effect, and Stranger At The Gate.

Priyanka Chopra, on the other hand, is preparing for the release of her new spy-thriller film Citadel. The trailer of the much-awaited film is set to be released on March 1, 2023. Earlier she shared glimpses from the series, leaving her fans awaited for the masterpiece. Priyanka will also be seen in the romantic comedy Love Again opposite Sam Heughan and Celine Dion later this year. She is also supposed to begin filming Jee Le Zaraa directed by Farhan Akhtar, with co-stars Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

