Amitabh Bachchan announces his next courtroom drama, joins hands with Ribhu Dasgupta for Section 84

Get ready for another stunning courtroom drama with the megastar Amitabh Bachchan. The veteran actor has announced his next, a courtroom drama directed by Ribhu Dasgupta - titled Section 84. This is Ribhu Dasgupta and Amitabh Bachchan's third collaboration as they previously worked together in 'Yudh' and 'Te3n'. The actor is all set to return to the big screen after the success of Uuchai in 2022, and is surely an unstoppable force with the roles he takes on.

Big B took to his Instagram account to share a short video clip that reads, “Amitabh Bachchan in Section 84 Written and directed by Ribhu Dasgupta’. Sharing the clip, he wrote in the caption, “.. a delight once again to be in the company of distinguished creative minds for this new venture, and the challenge it provokes, for me ..” Check out Big B's announcement post below!

The movie is backed by Reliance Entertainment, Film Hangar, Saraswati Entertainment Pvt. Ltd in association with Jio Studios. Director Ribhu Dasgupta said in a press statement, "I feel happy, blessed and honoured to collaborate with Sir (Amitabh) again. Looking forward to it. " It is not clear whether the film is about the section 84 of the Indian Penal Code - the section gives immunity from criminal liability to persons of unsound mind. The producers of the film have described it as a courtroom drama. Further details are awaited.

Mr. Bachchan has a bunch of films lined up for the next two years and the superstar has announced another project. He will be also seen in Tiger Shroff's Ganapath Part 1 alongside Kriti Sanon. The film is directed by Vikas Bahl, and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl. The film is slated for a theatrical release on October 20 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu.

