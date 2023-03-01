Shahid Kapoor opens up about Jersey's box office failure: 'universe was not kind to us'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAHIDKAPOOR Shahid Kapoor opens up about Jersey's failure

Shahid Kapoor starrer Jersey was released in April 2022. Helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film is a remake of his 2019 Telugu film of the same title. It also starred Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapoor in the lead roles. The film was slated for release in theatres on August 28, 2020, but it was repeatedly delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film was released in theatres on April 22, 2022. Despite favourable reviews and praise for Shahid Kapoor's performance, Jersey underperformed at the box office. The actor has finally spoken out about the film's box office failure, revealing that it left him heartbroken.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Shahid Kapoor said, "It just broke my heart. It was a really beautiful film and I feel the universe was not kind to us. The songs were out, the film was pushed for four months. The universe was not kind. With Jersey I realised that films are like fast food, one has to consume it at that moment. If you wait, uska mazaa chala jaata hai (it looses its flavour). We haven’t ever faced such a scenario, a pandemic, so we didn’t know how to go about it. And unfortunately, the film had to suffer."

He further mentioned, "I also feel that we didn’t do justice to the film. We could have made better choices. I don’t know, some things are meant to be a certain way. Even when you have control over things, there’s sometimes no control."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid has made his OTT debut with Raj and DK's online series Farzi. The actor is receiving huge praise for his work in the series. On February 10, it became available on Amazon Prime Video. The series also starred Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, Raashii Khanna, and Bhuvan Arora.

