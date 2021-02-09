Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SANTABANTAPAGE Rajiv Kapoor dies at 58: Neetu Kapoor, Naved Jafri and other Bollywood celebs pay condolence

The younger brother of Rishi Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor took his last breath on Tuesday. He was not keeping well and was not active since few months. He was missing from the Christmas and Raksha Bandhan lunches at Kapoor get together. The 58-year-old veteran actor was taken to Inlaks General Hospital after he suffered a massiva heart attack. The news of his demise was confirmed by Randhir Kapoor in an interview with TOI. He said, "I have lost my youngest brother, Rajiv. He is no more. The doctors tried their best but could not save him. I am at the hospital, waiting for his body." Not just the Kapoor family but the Bollywood fraternity is in deep shock after his sudden demise. A lot of celebirties including his sister-in-law Neetu Kapoor, Naved Jafri, Tusshar Kapoor and others took to social media and poured in condolences.

Neetu Kapoor shared his picture and wrote "RIP" alongside.

Riddhima Kapoor shared his photo on Instagram and wrote, "Good bye uncle #RIP."

Naved Jafri tweeted, "He was a pure heart and a very nice human being. May his soul rest in peace, deepest condolences to the family #rajivkapoor #riprajivkapoor."

Arfi Laamba tweeted, "RIP #RajivKapoor. Heartfelt condolences to the entire Kapoor clan."

Payal Ghosh mourned his shocking demise and wrote, "Very sad news.. #Rajivkapoor Ji passes away following heart attack. My deepest and most sincere condolences to the Kapoor family..!! RIP."

Tusshar Kapoor mourned his demise and tweeted, "Sad to hear of the passing away of Rajiv Kapoor! Deepest condolences to the family! May his soul rest in peace."

Divya Dutta tweeted, "That’s a terribly shocking news. RIP Rajeev kapoor."

Neil Nitin Mukesh wrote, "Devastated!! Another big loss to the family Folded hands one of my most favourite people in the world. Love him so so dearly. Don’t remember a Happy Moment without him. Chimpu uncle we will miss you. Broken heart RIP."

Actor Sanjay Dutt paid his tribute and tweeted, "Absolutely heartbroken to hear about the demise of Rajiv Kapoor. A soul gone too soon. My thoughts and prayers are with the Kapoor family in this difficult time. Om ShantiFolded hands."

For those unversed, Rajiv Kapoor was the son of Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj. He made his debut in the acting world in the year 1983 with 'Ek Jaan Hain Hum' and has worked in films like Aasmaan (1984), Lover Boy (1985), Zabardast (1985).