BREAKING | Actor Rajiv Kapoor, brother of Randhir, Rishi passes away at 58

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUMITKADELOFFICIAL Rishi Kapoor's younger brother Rajiv Kapoor dies at 58

Rajiv Kapoor, younger brother of Rishi Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor, passed away on Tuesday. He was 58. The veteran actor suffered a massive heart attack and was taken to Inlaks General Hospital where he breathed his last on today morning. He was not keeping well and was not active for few months. He was missing from the Christmas and Raksha Bandhan lunches at Kapoor get together

Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram to mourn the death of her brother-in-law. Sharing a picture, she wrote 'RIP'

Randhir Kapoor also confirmed the death of brother Rajiv Kapoor to TOI and said, "I have lost my youngest brother, Rajiv. He is no more. The doctors tried their best but could not save him. I am at the hospital, waiting for his body."

Rajiv Kapoor starred in popular films like Ram Teri Ganga Maili, Mera Saathi and Hum To Chale Pardes and many other. He has also directed Prem Granth and Aa Ab Laut Chalen starring Rishi Kapoor. As a producer, Rajiv Kapoor, he bank rolled 1991 film Henna.