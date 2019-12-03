Rajinikanth celebrates 69th birthday in advance with family, friends according to star sign. Check photos

Image Source : TWITTER Rajinikanth celebrates 69th birthday in advance with family, friends

South Indian superstar Rajinikanth will turn 69th on December 12th this year. The superstar’s birthday is celebrated like a festival in South India every year. While there are still a few days to his big day, the actor celebrated his birthday on 10 days earlier on December 2nd according to his star sign. The actor celebrated the day in a traditional way at his residence in Chennai.

A few photos from the celebrations have surfaced the internet in which he can be seen doing the Poorthi puja with his wife Latha Rajinikanth. His daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth was also present for the celebrations along with other guests with whom the superstars clicked photos afterward. Donning a white shirt and traditional Mundu, the actor looks charming. The house has also been decorated with flowers. Check out the photos here-

Recently, the superstar also attended IFFI in Goa and presented the Special Icon of Golden Jubilee award to Amitabh Bachchan at the inaugural ceremony.

On the professional front, Rajinikanth’s fans are eagerly awaiting the release of his next film darbar. The posters of the film were unveiled by superstars Salman Khan, Kamal Haasan and Mohanlal. In the poster, the superstar aced the cop avatar and looked every bit of handsome. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film is being bankrolled by Lyca Productions and will hit the screens on 15th January, 2020.

