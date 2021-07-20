Raj Kundra, Pradeep Bakshi's EXPLOSIVE WhatsApp chats 'key piece of evidence' in making pornographic content

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAJ KUNDRA Raj Kundra, Pradeep Bakshi's EXPLOSIVE WhatsApp chats 'key piece of evidence' in making adult films

Actress Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra was arrested by Mumbai Police on Monday after his name came up in the alleged involvement in creating and publishing pornographic films via apps. The Mumbai Police said they arrested Raj Kundra 'as he appears to be the key conspirator of this'. The police also said they have "sufficient evidence" against him, though they added that further investigations are in progress.

In the latest development against Raj Kundra, certain WhatsApp chats are said to be the 'key piece of evidence' of his involvement in making pornographic content and publishing them through mobile applications. Certain WhatsApp chats between Kundra and UK-based businessman Pradeep Bakshi reveal that a lot money transactions were made and a huge moolah was earned through pornographic content. Reportedly, the chats are from a group chat involving other names too.

According to media reports, Raj Kundra is a relative of Bakshi who lives in the UK. He also has a UK-based company named Kenrin Production House. Besides being his relative and chairman of this company, Pradeep Bakshi is also Raj Kundra's business partner.

Talking about Raj Kundra's arrest, Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale confirmed his arrest and issued a statement. "There was a case registered with Crime Branch Mumbai in February 2021 about creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. We’ve arrested Mr Raj Kundra in this case on 19/7/21 as he appears to be the key conspirator of this. We have sufficient evidences regarding this. The investigation is in progress please," CP Mumbai's statement.

Soon after his arrest, Raj Kundra was taken for medical examination at JJ hospital by the Property Cell of Mumbai Police's Crime Branch. On Tuesday, Raj Kundra will be produced before the 37th Esplanade metropolitan magistrate's court.